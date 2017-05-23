FIRST 'Baywatch' review starring Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron is OUT, here's what it says!

"Everything about Baywatch the movie is big, brash and bombastic" but does it live up to the expectations?

The first review of Priyanka Chopra's big Hollywood debut film Baywatch is out and it doesn't seem very encouraging. While the movie is slated to hit the theatres in India next month, a special screening of the film was organised by Paramount film in New York on Monday. The movie stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach in addition to PC.

One of the earliest reviews that that followed soon after the screening was the one by telegraph.co.uk. and it declares at the very onset, "Everything about Baywatch the movie is big, brash and bombastic," as it has all the elements of the 90s TV show jacked up with "steroids and machismo."

The review on the website states, "Baywatch has been rebooted as a straight-up action-comedy bromance, which aims for the self-aware hi-jinks of 2012's 21 Jump Street but misses its mark. Indeed, listing the film's virtues isn't go to detain us for long. Any alchemy it has stems from a tongue-in-cheek Johnson and the way his character routinely belittles Brody with a stream of nicknames including "One Direction", "High School Musical" and "Malibu Ken". There's also a pleasingly wry acknowledgement of the absurdity of the original series' premise."

It further adds, "The plot, about an Indian gangster queen (Priyanka Chopra) importing drugs along the coast, is wafer-thin and perfunctory at best. And yet, somehow, Gordon stretches the movie's running time to two hours, beefing it up with a fatuous romantic subplot and not one, but two heinously long-winded penile gags ripped straight from the Farrelly brothers' textbook of gross-out comedy."

Directed by Horrible Bosses fame Seth Gordon, the movie has little to offer in terms of it's storyline (going by this review).

Baywatch, the movie will hit the theatres in India on June 2.