Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald | Take a closer look at characters

We got to see Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore in the brand new cast photograph of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Law is the third actor to play the character on the big screen after late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

But the title reveal and the magical picture also begs for a refresher course for those who got caught up in day to day muggle life.

Let's a take a look at the characters old and new -

Those who are returning for the sequel

Newt Scamander - Eddie Redmayne

Our beloved Magizoologist fought bravely in the first Fantastic Beasts movie and helped catch Gellert Gindelwald. He introduced us to cute Niffler, Bowtruckle and majestic Thunderbird. This time, Newt will be recruited by his former professor Albus Dumbledore to try and stop Grindelwald one more time.

Tina Goldstein - Katherine Waterston

Tina Goldstein fell for Newt Scamander by the time we reached the end of Fantastic Beasts. In the sequel, Tina is reinstated as an Auror for Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA). She will be helping Newt in his mission which will take place across continents.

Jacob Kowalski - Dan Fogler

The only No-Maj in the inner circle of the witches and wizards is one of the fan-favourites. Million hearts sheded a tear when after one last kiss from Queenie Goldstein, he stepped out in the obliviating rain. But the sad hearts also got a little flutter when in the last scene of the movie we saw Queenie visit his bakery and the two share a smile. Dan Fogler is part of the image which means he will also be part of the 'Grindelwald-take-down' team.

Queenie Goldstein - Alison Sudol

Queenie and Tina are still working for MACUSA when we will meet them in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Her skills as an accomplished Legilimens shall come in handy for Newt and Tina. Of course, that last scene in Fantastic Beasts shall turn into something interesting is all we hope for!

Credence - Ezra Miller

The Obscurial, a witch or wizard who develop a force called Oscurus because of repressing magical powers, was used by Grindelwald for his powers in the first movie. Obscurials die before they reach their 10th birthday, but because Credence lived into adulthood, his powers are incredible and susceptible to being used for wrong causes. At the end of the first movie, his fate was left in hanging, But just like Jacob, Credence's presence in the same frame as Grindelwald means something sinister will happen.

Gellert Grindelwald - Johnny Depp

The 'revolutionary' is not in the mood to stop. In the second movie, he will gather more followers for his cause to throw out the International Statute of Secrecy to elevate wizards and witches above No-Majs.

New wizards and witches

Young Albus Dumbledore - Jude Law

He will team up with his student Newt Scamander to take down his friend-turned-adversary Grindelwald. That's enough for us to know. Let's talk about smoldering looks of Mr Law. That nicely groomed beard can be your No Shave November goal. Blue piercing eyes with the blue overcoat, blue shirt, and blue tie do not make us feel blue at all.

Maledictus - Claudia Kim

There isn't much information available about Kim's character. We only know that she carries a blood curse which makes her turn into a beast. Given Kim's proximity to Miller's character, will she help Credence control his powers?

Theseus Scamander - Callum Turner

Meet Newt's elder brother and Leta Lestrange's fiance. As head of the Auror Office, Ministry of Magic assigns Theseus with the task of catching Grindelwald. The war hero Scamander is one of the powerful magicians of the time.

Leta Lestrange - Zoe Kravitz

Shall we be afraid to see another Lestrange on the screen? There is no harm in being cautious. Leta is Theseus' fiancee in The Crimes of Grindelwald. She was close to Newt once. Her intentions with Scamander brothers? Unknown for now.

Directed by David Yates and written by JK Rowling, the movie is scheduled to release on November 16, 2018.