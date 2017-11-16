'Fantastic Beasts' sequel reveals title, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

The one year anniversary of the release of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' comes bearing gifts!

On Thursday, Warner Bros unveiled the title of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them along with a stunning image of the ensemble cast.

Titled Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second movie in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise is scheduled to release on November 16, 2018.

The ensemble photo gives us the first look at young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law. Law, donning a blue overcoat, a well-groomed beard and creases on his head, stands tall among the witches and wizards. Right opposite him we can see Johnny Depp smirking, holding the Elder Wand as he portrays the adversary Gellert Grindelwald.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) has escaped custody and will be seen gathering followers for his nefarious cause. This next film will also see Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) enlisted by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to try and stop him.

The image confirms that Ezra Miller is returning to play Credence. Along with him, Zoe Kravitz is joining the cast to play Leta Lestrange who is engaged to Newt's older brother Theseus Scamander played by Callum Turner. Claudia Kim is seen sitting next to Miller. She will play a character known as a Maledictus (they suffer from a 'blood curse' that turns them into a beast).

Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Dan Fogler are returning to reprise their roles as Tina Goldstein, Queenie Goldstein, and Jacob Kowalski.

Brontis Jodorowsky, Jessica Williams, and others have been roped to play other crucial characters in the movie.

Written by JK Rowling, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will see David Yates return to the director's chair.