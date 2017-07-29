Familiar face returns for 'Ant-Man And The Wasp'

Marvel Studios recently announced that Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburn have joined the cast of superhero movie.

Actress Judy Greer is set to reprise her role as Maggie Lang in Marvel's upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp.

The announcement was made during Comic-Con presentation where it was also revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer would be playing Janet Van Dyne in the movie, reported Deadline.

Plot details of the film have been kept under wraps.

Peyton Reed is directing the new instalment, with Paul Rudd returning as the titular character.

Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are also reprising their roles.

The film will hit theatres on July 6, 2018.