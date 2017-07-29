Essel Group 90 years
Judy Greer, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Peyton Reed, Michael

Familiar face returns for 'Ant-Man And The Wasp'

(L-R) Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in promotional still from 'Ant-Man.' (Marvel)
Sat, 29 Jul 2017-11:16am , Los Angeles , PTI

Marvel Studios recently announced that Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburn have joined the cast of superhero movie.

Actress Judy Greer is set to reprise her role as Maggie Lang in Marvel's upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp.

The announcement was made during Comic-Con presentation where it was also revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer would be playing Janet Van Dyne in the movie, reported Deadline.

Plot details of the film have been kept under wraps.

Peyton Reed is directing the new instalment, with Paul Rudd returning as the titular character.

Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are also reprising their roles.

The film will hit theatres on July 6, 2018.

 
Comments
 

Also Read