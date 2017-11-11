Ellen Page accuses director Brett Ratner of homophobic, sexually abusive behaviour

Page has followed the lead of Olivia Munn and other 5 women who have accused the director of sexual harassment.

Ellen Page has accused disgraced filmmaker Brett Ratner of homophobic behaviour towards her on the sets of 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.

In a lengthy Facebook post Page accused Ratner of making the slur about her to another actors during the first day of filming the movie, in which she was starring as Kitty Pryde.

"I was eighteen years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: 'You should f*** her to make her realise she's gay.' He was the film's director, Brett Ratner. I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened," Page wrote of Ratner's comment.

"I looked down at my feet, didn't say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognise as homophobic," she added.

Anna Paquin, who also starred in the film, confirmed Page's story on Twitter. "I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you. @EllenPage" Paquin wrote on social media shortly after Page went public.

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

If you can't think of the glaringly obvious reason I remained silent then perhaps you've forgotten that I've been in this victim grooming industry since before I hit puberty. — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

Page also said in the post that she was taken out to business dinner by a director when she was 16 years old and he fondled her leg under the table.

Months later, the actor said she was assaulted by a grip and was asked by a director to sleep with a man and tell him about it. "This is just what happened during my sixteenth year, a teenager in the entertainment industry," she wrote.

Page labelled appearing in Woody Allen's movie the "biggest regret" of her career. Allen has been accused of molesting his daughter, Dylan Farrow.

"I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.' Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake," she added.