Trending#

Rahul Gandhi

Cyclone Ockhi

Gujarat elections 2017

Hadiya

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Donald Trump's attacks on press are concerning: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks


Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on January 18, 2017. - Tommaso Boddi, AFP



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 10:33 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Tom Hanks is starring in a Steven Spielberg movie about Pentagon Papers called The Post. He plays Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep plays Katharine Graham of The Washington Post. While promoting the movie, Hanks addressed how Donald Trump's administration attacking the press is a cause of concern.

 
During CNN's The Axe Files, Hanks was asked how much these attacks by the president of the United States of America on the news organisations for publishing stories he doesn't agree with concerns him.

 
  
 
He said it concerns him 'because it's monkeying around with our Constitution.'

 
"It is relatively obvious, I think, what is trying to go forward, when you tear down these institutions to a level of, so you can't believe anything that is in any of them. That raises the stock of those agenda-filled other institutions and whatnot, so that if you can't believe them, well, that means you get to believe some of the other stuff that is in these," added Hanks.

 
Trump has called the press "the enemy of the American people." He uses the term "fake news" to cast doubt on news reports critical of his administration, often without providing evidence to support his case.

 
  
 
The Academy Award-winner also discussed how prior to the 2016  US presidential elections, he thought Trump in White House is not a possible scenario.

 
Hanks said that he had something like, "Well, you know what? Then aliens are going to land on my front lawn and dinosaurs are going to wear capes."

 
"If I had said instead if that happens we are going to — neo-Nazis are going to hold torchlight parades in Charlottesville and Pocahontas jokes will be said in front of the Navajo code talkers. That would have been just as hellacious in imagination, I think, as what we have."

 
  
 
The Post dramatizes the decisions by the New York Times and the Washington Post to publish the top-secret Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War in the face of injunctions by the Nixon administration in a battle that went to the US Supreme Court.

 
The movie is slated to release on December 22.

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story