'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith wants to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actor Matt Smith says he is more than willing to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor, who played Time Lord in "Doctor Who" from 2010 to 2014, says it would be challenging for him to do a completely different role in MCU, reported Femalefirst.

"I'd love to. They've got to ask me though, the swines ... But it would have to be the right project...It would have to be something that felt different enough to 'Doctor Who'.

"I love so many of those movies and I love Nebula, because Karen's blue. With no hair. Anyway, I'd love to. If you're listening, Marvel," Smith says.

Incidentally, Smith's Doctor Who co-star Karen Gillan plays Guardians of the Galaxy character Nebula. Nebula is the daughter of the celestial villain in Marvel Universe, Thanos. She is also the sister of Gamora, another GotG character played by Zoe Saldana.

Matt Smith is returning to play Prince Philip in the second season of Netflix drama based on British Royal Family, titled The Crown.

(With PTI Inputs)