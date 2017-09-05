Director of 'Victoria and Abdul' made the movie with Donald Trump in mind!

Starring Dame Judi Dench and Ali Fazal in the titular roles, 'Victoria and Abdul' premiered at Venice Film Festival 2017.

Director Stephen Frears quipped his recently-released film Victoria and Abdul was made keeping US President Donald Trump in mind.

The 76-year-old filmmaker said it was no accident that he made the period comedy with an aim to demolish Muslim stereotypes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I thought to myself: 'What film would Donald Trump most like to see?' It's quite irreverent," Frears joked at the movie's gala premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The director also pointed out that the fact the current monarch Queen Elizabeth II cannot speak Urdu is a sign that "things are getting worse".

The film narrates an unusual relationship the then Queen Victoria (Judy Dench) shared with Abdul (Ali Fazal), an Indian clerk, who became her friend and teacher towards the end of her life.