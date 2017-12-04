Dinosaurs go on a rampage in new teaser for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Promotion machine for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is just warming up. On Monday morning (IST) a 15-seconds long teaser of the upcoming dinosaur movie landed on YouTube.

In the new trailer, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) comes running out of the woods as Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Justice Smith of Get Down (whose character name is not revealed yet) look behind him to see all the dinos, like on rampage, come barreling away from what looks like volcano irruption.

As the trio runs to hide behind a Gyrosphere, your keen eye should notice that Bryce Dallas Howard's footwear received an upgrade from stilettoes to sensible Wellington boots. Speaking of Gyrosphere, does the presence of broken vehicle means we might get another cameo from Jimmy Fallon who was the star of instruction video?

Doctor Who fans, you can smile looking at the footage and Jurassic World fans, time to get excited because as the footage comes to an end, it announces that a full length trailer is arriving on Friday, December 8.

Earlier, for Thanksgiving weekend, producer-writer Colin Trevorrow shared a sweet clip of Pratt smiling at a raptor hatchling. It has blue patches all over it, leading to the theories that this could be one of Grady's raptors, especially Blue (get it?).

Directed by JA Bayona of A Monster Calls, the sequel to Jurassic World also stars, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, Rafe Spall, and Ted Levine.

Jeff Goldblum is returning to reprise his role as Dr Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is slated to release on June 22, 2018.