Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld began crying at the end of Deadpool 2 - Here's why!

Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld said he cried while watching "Deadpool 2". Liefeld, who co-created the Merc With a Mouth with Fabian Nicieza, had a chance to see the highly anticipated movie and watching his beloved comic book opus come alive on big screen was an emotional moment for him.

"I cried at the end of 'Deadpool 2'. Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I'm referencing," he posted on Twitter.

I cried at the end of Deadpool 2. Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I’m referencing. — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 11, 2018

Liefeld said he "wiped those tears away as fast as (he) could before the lights came up" because he "couldn't have everyone going 'Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?'" "Movie is a blast. Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest!" he added.

I wiped those tears away as fast as I could before the lights came up because I couldn’t have everyone going “ Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?” Movie is a blast. Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 11, 2018

"Deadpool 2" picks up after the events of the first Ryan Reynolds-starring film. The plot follows the titular anti-hero as he battles the time-travelling villain Cable (Josh Brolin), with Domino (Zazie Beetz) joining in on the action. The film will hit the theatres on May 18.