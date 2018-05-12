Trending#

Karnataka Assembly election

Donald Trump

Xi Jinping

Kim Jong Un

Narendra Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld began crying at the end of Deadpool 2 - Here's why!

Deadpool

, File Photo

Share

Written By

PTI

Updated: May 12, 2018, 04:59 PM IST

Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld said he cried while watching "Deadpool 2". Liefeld, who co-created the Merc With a Mouth with Fabian Nicieza, had a chance to see the highly anticipated movie and watching his beloved comic book opus come alive on big screen was an emotional moment for him.

"I cried at the end of 'Deadpool 2'. Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I'm referencing," he posted on Twitter.

Liefeld said he "wiped those tears away as fast as (he) could before the lights came up" because he "couldn't have everyone going 'Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?'" "Movie is a blast. Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest!" he added.

"Deadpool 2" picks up after the events of the first Ryan Reynolds-starring film. The plot follows the titular anti-hero as he battles the time-travelling villain Cable (Josh Brolin), with Domino (Zazie Beetz) joining in on the action. The film will hit the theatres on May 18. 

Join the discussion



Next story

Next Story