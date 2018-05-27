'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds opens up about 'fractured' relationship with father, anxiety

Ryan Reynolds may be well-known for his quick wit but the actor has struggled with anxiety throughout his life and believes that using humour as a means of coping with mental health issues has helped him a lot.

The Deadpool star said a huge impact on him growing up was his "complicated" and "fractured" relationship with his father, James Reynolds.

"My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us. This is not meant to be some sob story - everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard - but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways," Reynolds told Mr Porter Journal.

The actor said he was always "twitchy" as a child, and now recognises that this was part of his growing anxiety.

"I tend to get pretty depressed and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that," he said explaining that he would use working out to help him feel better.

"Otherwise, I start to get a little bummed. For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons."

Despite the struggles, however, Reynolds has a positive outlook, "I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it's the anti-complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage."