'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds opens up about 'fractured' relationship with father, anxiety
Ryan Reynolds In this file photo taken on May 14, 2018, actor Ryan Reynolds attends the special screening of "Deadpool 2" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. - Hector Retamal, AFP
Ryan Reynolds may be well-known for his quick wit but the actor has struggled with anxiety throughout his life and believes that using humour as a means of coping with mental health issues has helped him a lot.
The Deadpool star said a huge impact on him growing up was his "complicated" and "fractured" relationship with his father, James Reynolds.
"My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us. This is not meant to be some sob story - everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard - but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways," Reynolds told Mr Porter Journal.
The actor said he was always "twitchy" as a child, and now recognises that this was part of his growing anxiety.
"I tend to get pretty depressed and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that," he said explaining that he would use working out to help him feel better.
"Otherwise, I start to get a little bummed. For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons."
Despite the struggles, however, Reynolds has a positive outlook, "I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it's the anti-complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage."