David Ayer does not regret directing 'Suicide Squad' even for a second

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says he has no bitter feelings about working on the film.

The 49-year-old filmmaker says despite being panned by critics, the antihero movie won an Academy Award and was a blockbuster at the box office.

When asked by one of the Twitter users, if he regretted collaborating with Warner Bros on the film, Ayer replied, "Not for a second. Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spin-off.

"And like it or not it's halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I'm grateful."

Featuring Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Will Smith in key roles, "Suicide Squad" went on to become a major money- spinner.

Two spin-offs of the franchise are already in works - one focusing on the love story of The Joker (Leto) and Harley Quinn (Robbie) and second with Quinn as the protagonist.