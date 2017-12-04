Trending#

Rahul Gandhi

Cyclone Ockhi

Gujarat elections 2017

Hadiya

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








David Ayer does not regret directing 'Suicide Squad' even for a second

David Ayer


 , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Monday 4 December 2017 16:01 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Suicide Squad director David Ayer says he has no bitter feelings about working on the film.

 
The 49-year-old filmmaker says despite being panned by critics, the antihero movie won an Academy Award and was a blockbuster at the box office.

 
When asked by one of the Twitter users, if he regretted collaborating with Warner Bros on the film, Ayer replied, "Not for a second. Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spin-off.

 
"And like it or not it's halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I'm grateful."

 
Featuring Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Will Smith in key roles, "Suicide Squad" went on to become a major money- spinner.

 
Two spin-offs of the franchise are already in works - one focusing on the love story of The Joker (Leto) and Harley Quinn (Robbie) and second with Quinn as the protagonist.

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story