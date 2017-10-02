Collector shells out a whopping £36,600 for sealed Hogwarts letter!

At least someone got their letter to Hogwarts!

A sealed envelope used in the first Harry Potter movie - bearing the crest of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and addressed to the boy wizard - has been sold for £36,600 at an auction in the US.

The prop envelope was used in the scene in the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone where the owl post inundated the Dursley household with letters informing Harry Potter of his acceptance into Hogwarts.

Made from marble-effect paper, Potter's address - The cupboard under the Stairs, 4, Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey - is printed in green on the front of the envelope.

The Hogwarts crest is printed on the reverse. It also features a real red wax Hogwarts seal, which has unfortunately cracked and two small fragments are missing but the crest is clearly identifiable, unlike the many entirely printed versions that were also used in the scene.

The envelope remains sealed with letters seemingly contained within, according to the Prop Store Auction.

The 13x18x0.5 centimetres envelope is accompanied by a letter of donation from Warner Brothers.