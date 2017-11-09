Christopher Nolan 'apologises' to Netflix for his undiplomatic comments

A few months ago Christopher Nolan criticised streaming giant Netflix for the effect it has had on Hollywood.

Now, in a recent interview, Nolan has admitted that he wrote to Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos to apologise for his fierce criticism of the service, according to The Independent.

The apology he sent Sarandos isn't strictly a reversal of any of these opinions. Nolan said, "I should have been more polite. I said what I believe, but I was undiplomatic in the way I expressed it. I wasn't giving any context to the frankly revolutionary nature of what Netflix has done. It's extraordinary. They need appropriate respect for that, which I have."

However, the Dunkirk helmer still believes the industry should respect the theatrical release model.

"My entire adult life they have released straight-to-video films. As a filmmaker, when I was starting out in the '90s, your nightmare was the straight-to-video release. There's nothing new about it, what's different and new about it is selling it to Wall Street as innovation or disruption," noted Nolan.

Nolan has said before he believes in the business model Amazon is working under for its original films. Unlike Netflix, Amazon releases its movies theatrically for 90 days, like last year's Manchester by the Sea, before bringing it to Amazon Prime subscribers.

While promoting Dunkirk, Nolan had said, "Netflix has a bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films. They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation.

"So they're not even getting in the game, and I think they're missing a huge opportunity,"

Nolan has publicly refused to work with Netflix in the past.

(With Agencies Inputs)