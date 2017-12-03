Chris Pratt, Anna Faris file for divorce

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has officially filed for divorce from Anna Faris.

The 38-year-old actor split from the What's Your Number actress five months ago, but there's clearly been no reconciliation during that time as he has now legally terminated their eight-year marriage on the grounds of irreconcilable differences, reports TMZ.

The star has asked for joint custody of their son Jack, 5, according to the documents submitted in the court.

Faris filed her response shortly after Pratt and is also asking for joint custody and the right to receive child support.

According to the publication, the two have a prenuptial agreement and are close to finalising a property settlement. The separation date is listed as July 13, a month prior to when they publicly announced they were separating.

The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009.

After the separation, the Mom star is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47.

The two have been spending time together since September after working on the new film Overboard.