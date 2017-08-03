Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Disney's live action 'Lion King' to voice Scar

Donald Glover, James Earl Jones are voicing Simba and Mufasa, respectively.

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is in talks to voice the character of Scar, the traitorous villain in Disney's live-action reimagining of its classic, The Lion King.

Jon Favreau, who directed the live-action remake of The Jungle Book, is helming Lion King, which already boasts a stellar voice cast of Donald Glover as Simba, the young lion who would be king, and James Earl Jones as his father, Mufasa (Jones also voiced the character in the 1994 original).

Also lending their pipes to the pride are Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Oliver, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeremy Irons voiced Scar, who betrays his brother Mufasa in order to steal the animal kingdom's crown, in the animated version.

The new movie is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.

Ejiofor was last seen onscreen playing the troubled sorcerer Mordo in Marvel's Doctor Strange.