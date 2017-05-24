Check out the new images from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'!

Here' your first look at Poe Dameron, Kylo Ren, General Hux, Captain Phasma, and General Leia. The very people we didn't get enough of in the trailer.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga, Vanity fair released four different cover photos of the star cast divided in the group they represent and then there is Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars fandom will never recover from the loss they suffered when their princess decided the leave them forever. After paying a touching tribute to her at the recently concluded 'Star Wars Celebrations,' Disney and Lucasfilm now have unveiled the new image of Fisher as Princess Leia/General Organa. Wrapped in a brown trench coat with its collar upturned, Fisher is looking into your soul in the photo, shot by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, named as 'The Legacy'.

The second cover features Daisy Ridley as Rey and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To (Skelling Michael in Ireland). The image has at least one last Jedi. Under the tutelage of Luke, Rey is learning more about the Force. But if the trailer is anything to go by, he is no longer invested in the Jedi cause. The fandom collectively gasped when at the end of the trailer they heard him say, "I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end."

The next cover is graced by the members of the resistance. There is Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, the smouldering, daring X-wing pilot, with his droid BB-8. Next to him is John Boyega as Finn (do we hear 'Stormpilot' ship setting sail for another adventure? Do we hear the new fanart, new fanfic for FinnPoe taking shape?). The last we saw Finn was in the trailer. He was in a pod in a comatose state. It's good to see him standing up with his wits about him. To his left, is another member of Resistance and a new addition to the Star Wars universe. It's Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran. Director Rian Johnson explained at the 'Star Wars Celebration' that she is a maintenance worker in the Resistance. "She's not a soldier, she's not looking to be a hero. But she does get pulled into a very big adventure with Finn," he explained.

Then there is the Dark Side. Captain Phasma, played by Gwendoline Christie of Game of Thrones, is seen in full armour, minus the helmet, for the first time. After being taken as a hostage in the plan to destroy Starkiller base, she must be fuming to get back at the minions of the Resistance. So would General Hux, played by Domhnall Gleeson. Hux was ordered by Supreme Leader Snoke to get Kylo Ren to him to finish the training when we last saw them at the end of The Force Awakens. Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, suffered a big scar on his beautiful face all thanks to Rey. But as Driver tells Vanity Fair, that wound goes deeper. This is the second movie in the fresh trilogy. It must be time for the Dark Side to shine. History repeats itself and all...

Set to release on December 15, Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Lupita N'yongo.