Charles Manson movie: As studios chase Quentin Tarantino, director eyes Tom Cruise

After exiting The Weinstein Company amidst the ongoing scandal, director Quentin Tarantino is being pursued by major Hollywood studios including Fox, Universal, and Sony for the movie based on Charles Manson and his murder spree.

According to a report in Deadline, the ninth movie of Tarantino's career is set in Los Angeles of '60s and early '70s. Tarantino is hoping to rope in Margot Robbie to play Manson's victim Sharon Tate. For the lead role, the Kill Bill director has held talks with three of the biggest names of Hollywood - Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Cruise.

Tarantino has worked with Pitt on Inglorious Bastard and with DiCaprio on Django Unchained. The report said that it is still unclear whether all three will be in the movie, or two of them, or any of them since it will all boil down to making a deal and their respective schedule.

Like most of his movies, #9 as the movie is fondly titled, for now, will be R-rated.