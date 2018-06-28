Captain America's shield vs Lightsaber: Chris Evans and Mark Hamill take on debate

On Wednesday night, Mark Hamill, who plays legendary Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, and Chris Evans, Marvel Cinematic Universe's very own Captain America tried to answer a difficult question posed by a 5-year-old.

Can a lightsaber cut through Captain America's shield?

A Twitter user found a post on social media asking this question and tagged Chris Evans and Mark Hamill to seek the answers.

; I think it's time that we ask the experts on this one- @ChrisEvans and @HamillHimself, what do you fellas think?? #AskingTheRealQuestions pic.twitter.com/0xLi1wD7on — Hannajoe Settlemyre (@itsbananaaa) June 26, 2018

Hamill has been part of Marvel animations and Star Wars universe for a long time now, therefore expect his answers to be near perfect. He began with saying that if they were fighting in MCU, then there is no way he could cut through the shield. His emphasis was made clear with an all-caps answer -- NO.

Then he explained that if the fight were to take place in Star Wars Universe, Luke wouldn't fight a hero. But if the circumstances demand, the lightsaber could cut it into a million little pieces.

In the #MarvelUniverse- NO In the #StarWarsUniverse- Luke wouldn't fight a hero, but if asked to do so, he could cut it into a million little pieces. https://t.co/9fHurwhBNl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 27, 2018

Chris Evans was not the one let this opportunity go and rubbish Hamill's claim that even in Star Wars Universe, it's foolish to think a lightsaber will cut through vibranium.

He replied, "Foolish. Now I have vibranium ninja stars."

Foolish. Now I have vibranium ninja stars. https://t.co/V7ANPJW5wH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 27, 2018

Fans were waiting for this interaction. Their reactions started pouring in. Some took sides and some were just happy that the two actors who portray two iconic roles engaged in Twitter banter.

Luke Skywalker could force-push Captain America right into traffic! https://t.co/dblIV57QrQ — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) June 27, 2018

I live for this legendary banter between Luke Skywalker and Captain America Lrt — Cil | Bucin mas Connor (@squirrel15_) June 27, 2018

Chris Evans who was missing from the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War becuase of his theatre schedule, will be back to play Steve Rogers in the yet untitled Avengers 4. Mark Hamill, on the other hand, seems to have bid goodbye to his character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Will he return in the next Episodes or any of the spin-offs? Only time will tell.