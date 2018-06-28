Trending#

Fifa World Cup 2018

DNA Rain Check

Sanju

Narendra Modi

Vijay Mallya

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood

Captain America's shield vs Lightsaber: Chris Evans and Mark Hamill take on debate

Captain America and Luke Skywalker

Share

Written By

Updated: Jun 28, 2018, 10:31 AM IST

On Wednesday night, Mark Hamill, who plays legendary Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, and Chris Evans, Marvel Cinematic Universe's very own Captain America tried to answer a difficult question posed by a 5-year-old.

Can a lightsaber cut through Captain America's shield?

A Twitter user found a post on social media asking this question and tagged Chris Evans and Mark Hamill to seek the answers.

Hamill has been part of Marvel animations and Star Wars universe for a long time now, therefore expect his answers to be near perfect. He began with saying that if they were fighting in MCU, then there is no way he could cut through the shield. His emphasis was made clear with an all-caps answer -- NO.

Then he explained that if the fight were to take place in Star Wars Universe, Luke wouldn't fight a hero. But if the circumstances demand, the lightsaber could cut it into a million little pieces.

Chris Evans was not the one let this opportunity go and rubbish Hamill's claim that even in Star Wars Universe, it's foolish to think a lightsaber will cut through vibranium.

He replied, "Foolish. Now I have vibranium ninja stars."

Fans were waiting for this interaction. Their reactions started pouring in. Some took sides and some were just happy that the two actors who portray two iconic roles engaged in Twitter banter.

Chris Evans who was missing from the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War becuase of his theatre schedule, will be back to play Steve Rogers in the yet untitled Avengers 4. Mark Hamill, on the other hand, seems to have bid goodbye to his character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Will he return in the next Episodes or any of the spin-offs? Only time will tell.

Entertainment Must Reads

Next story

Next Story