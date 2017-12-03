Bryan Singer's "health matter" stalls production on Freddie Mercury biopic

The production on Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's biopic has been halted to the "unexpected unavailability" of director Bryan Singer.

The film titled, Bohemian Rhapsody, stars Rami Malek as the legendary singer and shooting was underway in London, according to BBC.

"Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer," the studio said in statement.

"This is a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family. Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays," it added.

According to reports, it is not the first time that Singer has taken a break. He had vanished from the sets while shooting X-Men: Apocalypse and Superman Returns.

An insider source told The Hollywood Reporter that Singer has not returned to work since Thanksgiving holiday break. His absence has left producers 'nervous about the state of the production and talking about potentially replacing him.'

Singer and the crew finished shooting the 1985 Live Aid concert. Singer updated his Instagram feed by posting pictures from the set.

The report further reveals that filming for the biopic has hit rocky roads before with Singer showing up late on the sets. At one point, he reportedly lest a cinematographer in charge to finish the shoot for that day. It made producers and star of the movie grow tired of Singer's behaviour.

Bohemian Rhapsody is slated to release on December 25, 2018.