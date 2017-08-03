Brie Larson is excited about how the new 'Captain Marvel' is shaping up

Brie Larson will play the first female superhero lead for Marvel in 'Captain Marvel' who also goes by the name Carol Danvers.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is all set to make her superheroine movie debut with Marvel's Captain Marvel and thus, wants to get her portrayal spot on.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Larson revealed that she was completely thrilled by the fan response to Captain Marvel so far.

She said, "It feels like such a weight off my shoulders because I really don't like keeping secrets. And the response was really positive, and that felt really cool. I mean, making movies is hard, and making films of that size is even harder. It requires so much physically, and it's a lot longer shoot, and there's also the pressure because this is a character that is incredibly inspiring to people and means a lot."

"So you just want to get it right. I feel really excited about how everything is shaping up."

The plot is still strictly top secret, but Feige did reveal that Samuel L. Jackson will make an appearance in Captain Marvel as Nick Fury and the film's chief antagonists will be the Skrulls, a notorious alien race from the comics.

The flick is slated to hit theatres on March 8, 2019.