'Bond 25' likely to delay Daniel Craig's return to small screen

It seems like Daniel Craig's return to the TV screens might have to wait for some time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime's Daniel Craig drama Purity has been delayed.

The limited drama, based on the novel of the same name from The Corrections author Jonathan Franzen, will not begin production until after the actor has completed work on the 25th instalment in the James Bond feature film franchise.

Showtime CEO David Nevins, at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour, said, "He's doing Bond first and I can't say anything about what I know or don't know about Bond, [but] It's possible it may not shoot until 2019."

That means the TV-series may not air on Showtime until 2018 or possibly 2019.

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks that Purity was not on track to air at all as Craig's involvement had come under question.

Nevins also confirmed that the actor is likely to appear in "most" of the two-season, 20-episode order for Purity.

The story centres on a young woman named Purity (who is known by the name of Pip) who, in search of answers about herself and her family, winds up interning in South America at the Sunlight Project, a group which deals with all the secrets of the world. Purity is described as a story about youthful idealism, fidelity and murder.

Craig is set to play Andreas, a German provocateur who crosses paths with Pip.