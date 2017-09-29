Blade Runner 2049: Jared Leto was practically blind while shooting!

Jared Leto won an Oscar for his performance as an HIV-positive Trans woman in Dallas Buyers Club. With Blade Runner 2049, in which he plays Neander Wallace — a blind and corrupt replicant manufacturer — he reached new levels of method acting!

To get into the skin of the character as his vision-impaired villain, Leto decided to spend the entire shoot trying to live without the benefit of sight. Leto opted to wear specially designed contact lenses that made his eyes look opaque while simultaneously prohibiting visibility. It also required the Oscar winner to be guided around the set.

Leto revealed the details of the shoot during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Director Denis Villeneuve said in a recent interview, "I am always moved by the way actors bring their characters to life. They're all different. They all have different techniques and Jared used to immerse himself into the character and make sure that every little detail is as close as possible to the character."

Jared also concentrated on studying some of his friends who were blind, study their behaviour and their gestures thoroughly. He would notice how they have a different way of moving and brought that on set.