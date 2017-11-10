Black Panther: Take a closer look at the characters in newly released posters

Let's take a look at the intense posters.

Riding on the massive success of Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel decided to unleash the new characters posters from their new superhero movie Black Panther.

In a series of Tweets, Marvel Studios revealed what will be the motivation behind the deeds of the characters in the movie directed by Ryan Coogler.

We first saw Chadwick Boseman play the titular superhero aka T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War where he sided with Tony Stark/Iron Man, but in the end helped Steve Rogers/Captain America put Buckey Barnes/The Winter Soldier in deep slumber.

In Black Panther, we will get to be inside the mysterious world of Wakanda which is the most advanced country in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Branded with 'Wakanda Forever,' the tweet series gave a closer look at all the characters.

Let's dive in.

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa -

After his father was killed in the events of Civil War, now it's time for T'Challa to prove he can carry on the legacy.

Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger -

T'Challa's foe is his match in mental and physical strength. He is in exile, but he will come back with full strength to unleash a coup.

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia -

Nakia is part of Dora Milaje, an all-female group of elite warriors and spies in Wakanda. She is devoted to protecting T'Challa and she also has a complicated relationship with him being his former paramour.

Danai Gurira as Okoye -

Dora Milaje chief Okoye is fiercely loyal to her King and her country. If you have seen Gurira in The Walking Dead, you know she will kick ass in action scenes of Black Panther.

Letitia Wright as Shuri -

If T'Challa is the brawn, then meet his brain Shuri. Shuri is responsible for designing the high-tech gadgets used by T'Challa and Dora Milaje. But this brain also knows how to fight!

Winston Duke as M'Baku -

M'Baku is the leader of Jabari tribe who is protesting T'Challa's claim to the throne of Wakanda. Another villain apart from Killmonger.

Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi -

Meet the King's best friend and the warrior responsible for the security of the Border Tribe.

Angela Bassett as Ramonda -

She is T'Challa's stepmother and the duo shares a deep bond.

Forest Whittaker as Zuri -

Zuri is T'Challa's mentor and a spiritual leader of the tribe. He is also the keeper of the Heart-Shaped Herb that gives Black Panther his enhanced strength and agility.

Check out Zuri ‘s new poster . You can feel the inspiration. Wakanda Forever. Get ready! #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ZVJlGybiaT — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) November 9, 2017

Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue -

Klaue has a muddled history with Wakanda so it is obvious that he will look for a chance to strike when the country is finding its footing after the demise of their King and Prince is about to take over.

Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross -

Freeman and Boseman's characters were part of the Avengers ensemble for Civil War. In Black Panther, we will see Freeman's Ross form an unlikely friendship with T'Challa.

Black Panther is set to hit theatres on February 16, 2018.