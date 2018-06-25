'Black Panther' rules at BET Awards 2018, Beyonce, Bruno Mars pick up music accolade

Black Panther is continuing its golden run beyond the box office as the film was adjudged the Best Movie at the 2018 BET Awards, with its lead, Chadwick Boseman scoring the award for Best Actor.

The ceremony was hosted by actor-singer Jamie Foxx, who returned as the emcee for the second time.

Taking a sly dig at US President Donald Trump, Foxx gave a shout-out to the Ryan Coogler-directed film and said the country does not need a president as they have their Black Panther as "our king".

"I am not here to host, I am here to celebrate. Black excellence televised. We have to address the panther in the room. Ladies and gentlemen, we have to address the panther in the room. We do not need a president right now because we've got our king. King T'Challa, make some noise," he said in his opening speech.

Coogler thanked the people responsible for the film's success and had one request for his fans.

"If you can travel to Africa, go. And if you can't go, teach your children about Patrice Lumumba, Jomo Kenyatta, and all the amazing Africans that we attach to still as African Americans here today," the filmmaker said in his acceptance speech.

Boseman, who could not receive the award in person, took to Twitter to thank his fans for the love.

"Thank you #BETAwards! I'm overseas working, but wish I could have been there to accept my Best Actor & our Best Movie award with Ryan Coogler & @michaelb4jordan (Michael B Jordon). #BlackPanther has touched a chord in many hearts & I'm truly grateful for the love our fans have shown us," he wrote.

Foxx also brought Jordan, who played the villain Erik Killmonger, and asked him to deliver an iconic dialogue his character delivers in the film.

"Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage," a hesitant Jordan finally recited the line.

The host for the night also had a surreal moment when he later called Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino on to the stage, who like Jordan was taken by surprise on the instant announcement.

"I really was not expecting to get up here," Glover said.

The duo then performed an abbreviated version of his recent hit 'This Is America.' While Glover sang the opening lines of the song, the audience sang the "yeah, yeah, yeah" verse.

Tiffany Haddish was crowned the Best Actress for Girls Trip and The Wrinkle in Time director Ava Duvernay was named the Video Director of the Year.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi won the Young Stars BET.

Beyonce was titled Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Bruno Mars took home the trophy of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar were the picks in Hip-Hop Artist - Female and Male categories.

Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller's 'Wild Thoughts' was the Best Collaboration.

Drake God's Plan won the Video of the Year, while SZA bagged the Best New Artist title.

The BET for Album of the Year went to Kendrick Lamar for the blockbuster DAMN.

Mudbound star Mary J Blige received the BET Her for her 13th studio album, Strength of a Woman.

The BET Awards honoured R&B legend Anita Baker with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational award went to Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly - "I'll Find You".

Davido from Nigeria was adjudged the Best International Act.

In the sports arena, Serena Williams won the Sportswoman of the Year award and LeBron James was named Sportsman of the Year.