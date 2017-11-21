Binge on! Celebrate World Television Day today, by tuning into some interesting shows on TV

Web series may have bit into a larger chunk of the television viewing audience, but for those still couch surfing, there’s enough content on the small screen to keep them glued to their seats. Here’s taking a look at shows that have managed to grab eyeballs despite stiff competition from streaming sites.

11.22.63 ON ZEE CAFE

Based on a book by Stephen King, this American sci-fi thriller miniseries dwells on a major ‘what-if’ scenario. A high school teacher travels back in time to prevent John F Kennedy’s assassination. It attempts to take a journey down the rabbit hole to the past, and at the same time, forces you to examine whether you would do the same, and attempt to change history. James Franco is convincing in his act. The show may examine an era gone by, travelling into the past, but does not make the mistake of dwelling too much in the past, making it an interesting watch.

THE GOOD DOCTOR ON COLORS INFINITY

Based on a Korean drama of the same name, this is a more serious version of Doogie Howser, MD. A genius battling with his own problems — social awkwardness and mannerisms — and yet, using that, he manages to solve some serious medical traumas.

Freddie Highmore’s character’s battle with autism in the show may adhere to certain stereotypes, but that does not take away from the fact that the insane medical cases that the show throws up day in and day out keeps you tuning in back for more.

TABOO ON ZEE CAFE

This period drama sees Tom Hardy in a dark and disturbing role. What happens when a half-Welsh, half-Native American sailor (Hardy) challenges the British shipping monopoly in 1814? The result is a dangerous and addictive cocktail of conspiracy, thrill, and action, that gives this show a gangster vibe and a must-watch recco.

THE ORVILLE ON STAR WORLD

If you thought Vampire’s Suck was a great parody of the Twilight series, and you enjoy poking fun at cult shows and films, The Orville will definitely tickle your funny bone. This light-hearted space odyssey pokes fun at the ever-popular Star Trek series. A must-watch for Seth MacFarlane’s fans.

YOUNG SHELDON ON COMEDY CENTRAL

Can’t get enough of Sheldon’s witty lines on The Big Bang Theory? Want to find out more about his childhood? And how he dealt with bullies in school and college and what makes him the nerd we all love. Well, tune into Young Sheldon to find out more about one of television’s most loved character.