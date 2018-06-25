Trending#

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus take relationship to next level

Written By

ANI

Updated: Jun 25, 2018, 03:15 PM IST

Ben Affleck went on a double date with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus and her parents, Christine and Robert, in California.

The Justice League actor dressed casually for the family outing, sporting a leather jacket, black t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Shookus, on the other hand, opted for a low-key ensemble, as she wore a light pink sweater, a pair of ripped jeans and white heels.

The whole group enjoyed a two-hour dinner while on the patio at Cassia, a restaurant, confirmed People magazine.

Lindsay was thrust into the spotlight when news broke that Affleck was dating the New York-based producer after he broke up with Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Affleck shares three children with ex Jennifer Garner, namely daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

