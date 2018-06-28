'Beautiful Boy' trailer: Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell present an absolute tear-jerker

The first trailer of Amazon Studios' family drama Beautiful Boy is out and it promises an emotional rollercoaster for the moviegoers.

Starring Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell, the family drama about drug addiction is based on the father-son memoirs by David and Nick Sheff, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer represents the fractured relationship between the father and son, with viewers soon get to learn that Nick struggles with a methamphetamine addiction.

The film, which has been in development in various forms for years, reflects addiction and the recovery through the eyes of a father whose son suffers from the disease.

Also starring Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, the film is set to hit the theater on October 12.

Timothee Chalamet had shared the official poster for the movie.

The 23-year-old actor will also be seen in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York alongside Selena Gomez. Carell, on the other hand, two more movies coming out this year -- Welcome to Marwen and Backseat.

(With Agencies Inputs)