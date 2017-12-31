Avengers: Infinity War | Robert Downey Jr hints at change in Iron Man's equation with Captain America

If you are one of those who thought Iron Man and Captain American could have gone for one more round in Captain America: Civil War, then we have a good news for you.

According to Contactmusic.com, Robert Downey Jr, who portrays Iron Man/Tony Stark in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has teased what may be in store in the next Avengers adventure in a new interview, suggesting there may still be bad blood with Captain America/Steve Rogers.

While giving an interview to a leading US daily, the 52-year-old actor said, "That's the hardest for me, because I look at (Chris) Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he's walking over to have lunch. And then I'm just staring daggers at him, getting mad. But even that relationship is going to take a turn."

Avengers: Infinity War will boast an enormous cast, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and many more.

Not all of the established regulars are expected to survive Infinity War and its untitled follow-up - and actually it's Downey Jr who has been among the most hotly-tipped to make an exit.

Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the flick is slated to hit theatres on May 4, 2018.