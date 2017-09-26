Avatar: Director James Cameron finally begins production on four consecutive sequels

Filmmaker James Cameron has started the production in Manhattan Beach on the four Avatar sequels he is shooting in succession.

It will be the most expensive shoot of its kind, at an estimated collective budget expected to surpass $1 billion, reported Deadline.

Previously, in August, Cameron had claimed that he has been working non-stop for nearly three years on the franchise. Adding that his dreams serve as inspiration for his work.

At the time he had said that he will start working with the cast in September.

"I haven't had a day off for several months and I've been working at it pretty much full-time for three years. So that's design, writing four scripts that are worthy of the kind of budgets/audience expectations that would make it worthwhile, designing an entire world, completely revamping our virtual production pipeline and building the actual facilities," he said.

Fox is releasing the first Avatar sequel on December 18, 2020, and the next comes a year later, with the last two in December 2024 and 2025.

The epic sci-fi film franchise stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin and Joel David Moore.

(With PTI Inputs)