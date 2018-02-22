Ashton Kutcher went into extreme solitude after splitting from Demi Moore

Actor Ashton Kutcher has revealed that he went to the mountains and survive only on tea and water for a week to cope with his divorce from Demi Moore.

Kutcher, 40, and Moore, 55, pulled the plug on their eight-year-old marriage in November 2011. The actor eventually filed divorce documents in December 2012 and the pair finalised their divorce in November 2013.

The actor opened up about the period while talking to his friend Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert.

"I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink - just water and tea. I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself so there was no talking, and I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week," Kutcher said.

Kutcher said he enjoyed the extreme solitude and found the whole experience as "really spiritual and kind of awesome".

"I started to hallucinate on day two, which was fantastic … It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy," he said.

The actor also said that he used the whole experience to reflect on his past relationships and in the process wrote letters to some of his ex-partners.

"I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day seven. I typed them all out and sent them. It was almost like an AA exercise, where I was like: 'I probably have done some damage.' So I just cleared (my) palate," Kutcher said.

The actor is currently married to his That 70's Show co-star Mila Kunis and the couple have two children together.