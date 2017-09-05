As a 'black dude,' Will Smith found it bizarre to play a 'racist' in next movie 'Bright'

Will Smith teamed up with 'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer for the Netflix sci-fi drama titled 'Bright.'

Hollywood star Will Smith said it is a rarity for a black actor to portray a racist character as films have hardly explored that angle to the stereotype.

The 48-year-old actor, who will be next seen in fantasy film Bright as LAPD officer Scott Ward, admitted as an actor of colour, it was "bizarre" that his character was given the prejudice trait, reported FemaleFirst.

"As a black dude, you just don't get a lot of movies where you're a racist. It's rugged and powerful and really bizarre for me to be on the other side of that," Smith told Empire magazine.

The David Ayer-directed movie is set in a world where humans live coexist with fairytale creatures such as orcs and elves, and rather than showing racism between humans, the story explores the tensions between people and creatures.

Joel Edgerton plays Jakoby, an orc and Scott Ward's new patrolling partner. Apart from Smith and Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez, Jay Hernandez, and Margaret Cho are playing pivotal roles.

(With PTI Inputs)