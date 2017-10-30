Essel Group 90 years
Kevin Spacey, Anthony Rapp, sexual abuse

Amid sexual misconduct row, Kevin Spacey's coming out note draws Twitter ire

Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey
'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of unwanted sexual advances. Gay activists and Hollywood celebs called out Spacey for attaching vileness to coming out.

Oscar winner Kevin Spacey apologised for making sexual advances at Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp when he was 14 years old. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp has accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

The 58-year-old House of Cards actor took to Twitter to issue and apology for his drunken behaviour. Rest of the note he used as a platform to come out as gay.

He wrote, "This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."

Spacey's note had celebs and gay activists fuming with anger. Their reaction came pouring on Twitter.

