Amid sexual misconduct row, Kevin Spacey's coming out note draws Twitter ire

'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of unwanted sexual advances. Gay activists and Hollywood celebs called out Spacey for attaching vileness to coming out.

Oscar winner Kevin Spacey apologised for making sexual advances at Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp when he was 14 years old. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp has accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

The 58-year-old House of Cards actor took to Twitter to issue and apology for his drunken behaviour. Rest of the note he used as a platform to come out as gay.

He wrote, "This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."

Spacey's note had celebs and gay activists fuming with anger. Their reaction came pouring on Twitter.

Dear fellow media: Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Turned it from a sexual assault to a coming out party. Well done pic.twitter.com/chKCVzDR0H — Fern (@anfernee2323) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

"I'm sorry, Mr. Spacey, but your application to join the gay community at this time has been denied." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

I keep rereading this statement and getting angrier. Coming out is a beautiful part of being gay. Attaching it to this vileness is so wrong. — realMarkHarris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 30, 2017

Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

Can't believe I'm saying this in 2017 but here it goes: Being gay is not an excuse for trying to molest children. pic.twitter.com/5mA4o0r7xm — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

The classiest way to come out of the closet is as a PR smokescreen to distract people from the fact that you tried to molest a child. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey's comment was wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/5pFhiqMK5W — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) October 30, 2017

How dare you implicate us all in this — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

It took 58 years for Kevin Spacey to cash in his gay out of jail free card. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 30, 2017

So I guess Kevin Spacey will be on Ellen this week to talk about how hard it is to come out as gay. — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) October 30, 2017

In other news, Kevin Spacey didn't deny sexually assaulting Anthony Rapp when he was a 14-year-old boy. Also blamed drunkenness. Inexcusable — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 30, 2017