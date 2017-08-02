Amal and George Clooney to open schools for Syrian refugees

The international human rights lawyer and her actor husband are partnering with UNICEF for the project

George and Amal Clooney have partnered with UNICEF to open schools for Syrian refugee children.

The couple's organization, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, will open seven public schools in Amal's native Lebanon, reported People magazine.

"Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That's our goal with this initiative," the couple said in a joint statement.

"We don't want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The collaboration will help the schools provide education services to about 3,000 refugee students who are currently out of school.

A UNICEF spokesman praised the Clooneys' support, describing it as an investment into "the future of the entire region."