After 'Blade Runner 2049,' Ryan Gosling now trying hard to get into another Harrison Ford franchise role

Many of Harrison Ford's characters are considered iconic given their appeal to the fans. Wonder which one Gosling wants?

Ryan Gosling is already carrying forward the legacy of one of Harrison Ford's iconic characters, Rick Deckard, in upcoming Blade Runner 2049. Now it has come to light that the La La Land actor is also gunning for his Indiana Jones character.

According to E! Online, Gosling is "working on" asking his Blade Runner 2049 co-star Harrison Ford for a role in the new Indiana Jones movie.

During an interview with E! Online, Gosling jokingly said, "I'm working on it man. Easy, you just blew it for me. Too soon."

Ford, which was right beside Gosling during the interview, replied, "I'm trying to wrap my head around that. Too soon."

In 2016, it was announced Ford would be returning for another Indiana Jones movie, which will be directed by Steven Spielberg. Chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn, noted, "Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can't wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019."

Recently it also came into light that Shia LaBeouf's character, Mutt Williams has been written off from the script for the fifth instalment. If he succeeds in convincing Ford for a role, Gosling will be able to provide a fresh take on the archaeological adventure drama.

Blade Runner 2049, which picks up 30 years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos.

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the flick is slated to release in UK cinemas on October 6.

