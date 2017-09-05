After 'Beyond the Clouds', Majid Majidi is already working on his second India-set film

Malavika Mohanan, Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Shende are part of Majidi's 'Beyond the Clouds.' Will they get recast in the next venture?

After completing shoot on his maiden India project Beyond the Clouds, which is set for its UK premiere this month, Majid Majidi will once again be back in the country to work on his second film.

The Iranian director's next project, titled Gold Mine, will also be entirely based in India.

Talking about the film, Majidi says, "I have always believed that India has so many stories to tell within its myriad cultures of people from a different milieu. The ambience of India is just magical, truly incomparable to any other country. The undying spirit of people and their hope for life despite their hardships is unbelievable.

"That's what really inspired me to shoot my next film here and thereby be the narrator of this effort of men, women and children whose love for life encourages them to stay strong and rise above any hurdles that come in their path."

The director will once again be collaborating with Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, under their banner - Namah Pictures, whom they call a "good team and very professional in their approach."

The casting for the film begins in two months and is expected to go on floors mid-2018.