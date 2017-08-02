Accio fandom collision! 'Harry Potter's Jack Thorne to rewrite 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson already helped out with a few bits, but it doesn't seem enough for Lucasfilm.

It looks like Episode IX of Star Wars franchise is getting a rewrite.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Thorne, the British scribe who wrote the upcoming Julia Roberts-Jacob Tremblay movie Wonder and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has been tapped to work on the Star Wars instalment that is to be directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly, who also wrote Jurassic World, worked on the most recent draft of the script and were working off a treatment by Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

But the report said that Throne is being brought as a fresh set of eyes. It is unclear how extensive the rewrites will be.

After the reshoots of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the drama of changing the directors for upcoming Han Solo stand alone movie, Thorne's inclusion doesn't give a shock in comparison.

The instalment is eyeing a production start in January 2018.

The movie has a release date of May 24, 2019.

