20 years of Titanic | This deleted scene will make your heart go on loving this James Cameron film

It's been 20 years since Hollywood cult Titanic hit theatres. This 1997 classic is going to be released again in 2D and 3D for all the fans who are still in love with Rose and Jack's love story set against the tragic end of a beautiful ship called Titanic

Not just that, a deleted scene from the film has gone viral which will make you emotional all over again.

Remember, the original film saw Kate Winslet's character on the RMS Carpathia and then in the next scene she arrives safely at Ellis Island where she heartbreakingly introduces herself as "Rose Dawson."

The scene was already so perfect but what fans didn't know was that there was another side of the story which got deleted on the edit table. But now the deleted scene shows crewmen physically lifting Rose's tired body onto the boat. We also see the little girl who Rose’s former fiancé Cal rescued in order to sneak onto a lifeboat. Plus, there's Rose's horrid mother who is looking for her daughter.

Watch the scene here: