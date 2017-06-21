Yoga can help youth stay away from addictions: Union Minister

Yoga is part of India s rich heritage and culture and it is our responsibility to propagate it to all corners of the world, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said today.

Addressing the gathering at the 3rd International Yoga Day celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre on the city outskirts, he said that being a medical doctor, he was aware of the advantages and health benefits of yoga.

Sharma, who is Minister of State for Culture and Tourism said practising yoga could help people get relief from mental depression, which is among the main reasons for suicides.

Also, he said yoga could help youth stay away from addictions and substance abuse.

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in his address, said it was important to prepare an army of yoga teachers who were capable of retaining its purity while passing it on to millions of people.

Rao mooted the dea of institutional affiliations between universities and organisations like Isha Foundation for knowledge exchange and said being the Chancellor of 40 universities in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, he would suggest practise of yoga in these institutions and affiliated colleges.

Speaking at the occasion, Isha founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said it was time individuals personally took charge of their well-being and was also time that pandits, priests and gurus were phased out.

On building a great society, he said, "We cannot build a great nation, we can only build great human beings." "Yoga is a technology, not a belief system, not an ideology or philosophy, but it is a technology that anyone can use," he added.

The foundation this year would focus on soldiers and children as part of their efforts to teach simple yoga, he said.

The yoga programme was performed in front of the massive 112-foot face of Adiyogi, which was installed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February last.

