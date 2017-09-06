Surat toddler becomes youngest organ donor in Western India after Navi Mumbai girl receives heart

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai, who had been waiting for a heart transplant since she was two, finally had a reason to celebrate after she had a successful heart transplant on September 5 at Fortis Hospital in Mulund. The donor was a toddler, whose parents gave consent after he was declared brain-dead due to an injury while playing.

Pratibha Mule, mother of the girl who received the heart, said, “We are thankful to the parents of the toddler who donated his heart. She is still unconscious state but is doing fine. We have been creating awareness through social media to get a heart for our daughter.”

The 14-month-old toddler became the youngest donor in Western India. He had suffered a fall while playing and subsequently declared brain dead. His heart was transported via a green corridor, through a commercial flight covering a distance of 331.7Kms in one hour and 25 minutes.

Dr Anvay Mulay, said, Head of Cardiac Transplant team, said, “The girl is on ventilator but she will slowly start speaking.”