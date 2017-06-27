RAAM participant Samarth wants to promote endurance sports

Amit Samarth, who along with Armyman Srinivas Gokulnath became the first Indians to complete the world's toughest endurance cycling race yesterday, said the human body has an amazing capacity to do anything, which needs to be explored by all.

"The human body has an amazing capacity to do anything. It is important for everyone to explore this potential in them," Samarth, a qualified doctor specialising in public health, told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)