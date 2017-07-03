'Oppn should have alternative narratives instead of reactive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is supporting NDA on the presidential poll and GST, today said the opposition should have "alternative narratives" instead of relying only on "reactive narratives".

"It's duty of the opposition to oppose the government...

We should have alternative narratives (agendas) for the benefit of the country, more than relying only on reactive narratives," Kumar told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of Lok Samvad (public interaction programme).

He said more than having a face, "the opposition should have alternative narratives to go to the people against the ruling party on key issues like the problem of farmers".

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)