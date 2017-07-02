Odisha govt developing universal eye care programme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said that the state government was developing a universal eye care programme to reduce the number of curable blind persons.

"The state is now in the process of developing a universal eye care programme to minimise the number of treatable and curable blind persons in Odisha by setting up necessary institutional mechanisms," Patnaik said at a cornea collection awareness programme.

He said that required mechanisms would be put in place for screening and providing free treatment to all persons with treatable and curable causes of blindness along with rehabilitative services for the blind.

"I would emphasise use of technology under the programme to register all individuals with eye problems through an eye health web portal so that they can be issued eye health cards for further follow up action," Patnaik said.

The chief minister expressed happiness over collection of more than 5000 corneas through eye donations by 'Drushti Daan', a body that organised the cornea collection awareness programme.

He also appreciated the service of 'Drushti Daan' in eye donation movement for 15 years.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)