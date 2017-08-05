NPPA may regulate knee implant prices

A knee implant can cost as much as Rs 4,13,059 to patient, or up to six times more than the import price

After capping prices of cardiac stents, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is now looking into the overpricing, potentially capping, of prices of knee implants.

A knee implant, which typically costs over Rs 1 lakh, costs a patient as much as six times more than the price at which an importer buys it, data from the latest order of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority shows.

"The prices have been uploaded on the website to maintain transparency. Stakeholders can give in their comments within a week," said APS Sawhney, director, NPPA.

The importers, distributors and hospitals retain a margin of as much as 313 per cent before selling it to patients, according to the order.

For example, the price range at which an importer buys it is between Rs 23,408 and Rs 65,781. The importer can retain a maximum of 76 per cent margin and sell it to a distributor or a hospital at anywhere between Rs 23,513 to Rs 1,67,162.

The distributors and hospitals retain an up to 135 per cent margin, which means the implant's price goes up to Rs 59,091-Rs 4,13,059 for the patient.

According to the order put up on NPPA website on August 3, it has analysed trade margins of knee implants including it's components like the femoral and tibial plate, insert and patella to arrive at shocking price figures.