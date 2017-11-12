NPPA asks manufactures to submit suggestions for revision of ‘coronary stent’ prices

Drug pricing regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has written a letter to the ‘coronary stent’ manufactures and importers to give suggestion on the ceiling prices of stents by December 31.

In September, mid-term revision of coronary stent prices were ruled out by NPPA India stating that it would revisit the matter in February 2018.

On Sunday morning, NPPA India has tweeted out a letter sent to the domestic stent manufacturers and importers by the NPPA chairman Bhupendra Singh.

In February 2017, the NPPA had reduced prices of coronary stents by up to 85% giving a relief to patients. The coronary stents were given cap at Rs 7,260 for bare metal ones and Rs 29,600 for the drug-eluting stent (DES) variety.

The regulator, said, “NPPA to relook into the coronary stent pricing and all related issues in Jan-Feb, 2018.” The letter stated, “The stent ceiling price fixed on February 13 this year is valid for one year and needs to be revised in the month of January-February 2018. NPPA has received some representation with regards to the pricing and other related issues. The domestic manufactures and importers are advised to submit suggestions/ representations on the issue by December 31.”

Earlier this year, after the stent ceiling price, complains were filed against Mumbai’s civic-run hospital KEM in Parel, a private hospital Lilavati in Bandra for over charging issue. Later both the city-based hospital were given clearance from FDA stating complying prices according to NPPA.