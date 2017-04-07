NHRC asks Delhi Govt.for report on administering contaminated injections to GTB Hospital patients

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that 20 eye patients had to be rushed to the AIIMS from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Delhi on 2nd April, 2017, when they complained about blurred vision, pain and watery eyes after they were, allegedly, administered contaminated injections at the hospital. About 8 of them reportedly require eye surgery.

The commission has observed that the contents of the news report raise serious issue of negligence by the GTB Hospital doctors and its management, putting the eyesight of the patients to risk. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

According to the media report,20 patients, as part of their follow up treatment, were administered injections containing the drug ?Avastian?, which is globally used to prevent blindness due to ageing, diabetes, hypertension and rupturing of blood vessels. Reportedly, Dr. Atul Kumar, Chief of the R.P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS has said that `Avastian? is classified as sight saving drug and used all over the world. In this case, it seems that the injections were contaminated, which caused the reaction.

Reportedly, the Medical Director of the GTB Hospital has stated that the samples of the injection have been sent to the microbiology lab for testing so that suspected contamination could be determined. He has informed that specialists were called immediately when the patients complained about blurred vision and mild pain, during the follow up and the serious cases were referred to the AIIMS, New Delhi.

