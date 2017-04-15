Neurological rehabilitation is Eman's next challenge: Doctor

Having lost a whopping 262 kgs after two months into her weight reduction treatment here, Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed is now facing a new challenge of neurological rehabilitation, the bariatric surgeon attending her said.

Eman landed in the megapolis as the world's heaviest woman weighing nearly 500 kilograms. She arrived here on February 11, in a chartered flight for the treatment. Since then, she is under the care of renowned bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala and his team at the Saifee Hospital here.

"Three years ago, a stroke paralysed her. Since then there was very little muscular movement and it complicated her health issues with subsequent weight gain. Physiotherapy is being administered to her as a part of the treatment. Though I am not an expert in it, her consultants here have now recommended concentration over neurological rehabilitation," Dr Lakdawala told

