Nagpur witnesses green corridor for the first time

Nagpur police today set up a `green corridor' for speedy transportation of a harvested liver from the Orange City Hospital and the airport.

For the first time such a corridor was created in the city, police said.

The ambulance taking the liver to the airport covered the distance in four minutes, said the joint commissioner of police Shivaji Bodhke.

Director of Orange City Hospital Dr Anup Marar said that relatives of city resident Vinayak Ramrao Deshkar (67) showed willingness to donate his kidneys, eyes and other organs after he was declared brain-dead following a stroke.

Organ retrieval surgery began at around 9.30 am.

Air traffic control in Mumbai, in the meanwhile, informed that weather conditions in Mumbai were poor, so the surgery was slowed down. It was completed after getting green signal from the air traffic control and pilot of the chartered aircraft which was to take the liver to Mumbai.

The patient's kidneys, eyes and skin were donated to Nagpur-based hospitals/ institutions.

A team of Global Hospital in Mumbai harvested the patient's liver.

A team of some 100 traffic cops led by ACP Jayesh Bhandarkar and inspector Sudhir Nandanwar ensured smooth transport of harvested organs.

