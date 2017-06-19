Kiran Bedi announces yoga programme in Raj Nivas every Sunday

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today announced that Raj Nivas (office of Lt Governor) would hold a yoga training programme every Sunday instead of holding the programme only on June 21.

Teachers of Isha Foundation would conduct the yoga classes, she said in a release here.

A yoga teaching and practice programme was held today on the lawns of Raj Nivas and Bedi herself participated in the meditation and other arts of yoga along with officials of Raj Nivas and a batch of students from some schools.

She said "yoga is food for mind, body and soul and we shall hold the programme every Sunday throughout the year".

Raj Nivas would thus become a 'yoga nivas' she said and added that 75 students from Standford school and also Vivekananda Higher second school participated in the yoga practice today.

Women would participate in the programme tomorrow in Raj Nivas while the public at large would be participating in the practice of yoga on June 21.

