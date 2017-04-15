Kids with genetic obesity to be put on drug trial by Eman’s Doc

Parents from Gujarat and Maharashtra have reached out to Dr Muffazal Lakdawala for help

Bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala plans to put seven children, who are genetically obese, on a drug trial by a US-based pharmaceutical company. Three of them belong to a single family in Gujarat’s Vajdi district while four others are from Maharashtra.

“Bariatric surgery is not an answer to their treatment. There is a drug called MC4R Agonist which can be given to them. If needed, I will approach even the health minister for the required permissions,” said Dr Lakdawala.

Ramesh Nanwana, who is a farm labourer, has four children out of which three are genetically obese. “Only my eldest daughter Bhavika weighs normal. However, Yogita, who is 7 years old, weighs 45 kg, Amisha (6), who is the heaviest of all, weighs 67 kg, and my son Harsh, who is just 3 years old, already weighs around 25 kg,” said the father. Last year, the children were taken to a government hospital in Ahmedabad following which they were put on a diet.

“They eat one bajra roti, a bowl of sabzi, and a glass of milk. However, none of their weights have reduced so far,” he said.

Nanwana’s younger brother Dilip, who works in Mumbai, approached Dr Lakdawala after reading media reports on Egypt’s Eman Ahmed.

“I showed their reports to the doctor after I read about Eman in the papers. I wanted to know if there is any hope for my brother’s three kids,” said Dilip, who is employed in the diamond industry.

According to the father, the children weighed as little as 1.2 kg at the time of birth. It was only after 3-4 months that the rapid weight gain began.

‘EMAN MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO WALK’